Ezekiel Elliott Returns to Cowboys OTAs for 1st Time Since Car Accident

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott took part in OTAs on Tuesday after being forced to sit out last week.

According to ESPN.com's Todd Archer, Elliott did some conditioning work on the side.

He was involved in a car accident on May 21 and was held out last week due to complaints of body and neck stiffness.

The 21-year-old turned in a dominant rookie campaign for the Cowboys last season after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

Elliott led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards and added 15 rushing touchdowns as well as 363 receiving yards and one score.

He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro first team, and he finished second to teammate and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Dallas is well-equipped at the running back position behind Elliott, as veterans Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris provide the Cowboys with quality backfield depth.