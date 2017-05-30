Markelle Fultz Spoke with Danny Ainge, Wants to Be Celtics' Top NBA Draft Pick

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Markelle Fultz, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has already spoken with Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and left no doubt he wants to be the first player off the board.

Speaking to ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Fultz discussed what his talks with Ainge were about and what he sees for his NBA future:

"I've talked to Danny a few times, and they want to get me to come out there for a visit. They just want to get a chance to know me better as a person.

"I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad. It's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and I feel like I would fit well in Boston."

Fultz's comments come on the heels of UCLA star Lonzo Ball informing the Celtics he wouldn't meet with them prior to the draft, per A. Sherrod Blakely of Comcast SportsNet.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projects the Celtics will take Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the draft next month, with Ball going No. 2 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics are in a position of great luxury with this year's draft. They are coming off a season in which they led the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 record before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the postseason.

Fultz has the ability to play either guard position, allowing the Celtics to keep Isaiah Thomas at point guard if they decide to select the Washington star with their first pick.