England vs. Cuba: 2017 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

England will be looking to make it two wins out of two at the 2017 Toulon Tournament when they take on Cuba in Group A on Thursday.

The defending champions opened their 2017 campaign with an edgy 1-0 win against Angola on Monday but sit atop the pool standings after Cuba and Japan played out a 1-1 opening draw.

A victory for the Three Lions at the Stade d'Honneur Marcel Roustan in Salon-de-Provence, France, on Thursday would put them in fine shape to qualify for the knockout rounds as group winners.

Read on for scheduling and viewing details, as well as a preview of the clash between England and Cuba.

Date: Thursday, June 1

Time: 6:30 p.m. BST, 1:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Prediction: England 3-1 Cuba

Preview

Per the official Football Association website, this year's England team at the Toulon Tournament is younger than usual as the under-19, under-20 and under-21 sides are all in action this summer.

As a result, the side to face Cuba will predominantly be made up of under-18s personnel, as was the case for the Angola clash.

Chelsea's Ike Ugbo was the match-winner against Angola as he netted a header six minutes after the break from an assist by Stamford Bridge team-mate Reece James.

Rolando Valdes netted a 77th-minute equaliser for Cuba against Japan in their tournament opener to ensure they took a point.

England would have hoped to be more convincing against Angola, but head coach Neil Dewsnip will likely be encouraged by the fact his young side at least came through with three points.

That has put them in the driving seat in terms of winning Group A, and England will look to build on their opening victory and move a step closer to the knockout rounds on Thursday.

Cuba have little to lose. Without a victory against England they will be struggling to make it out of the group.

It should be an open match and could return plenty of goals. England have the firepower to take advantage of Cuba's potential attacking intent and should pick up another three points in Group A.