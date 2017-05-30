Houston Astros Make Historic Late-Inning Comeback Against Minnesota Twins

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Houston Astros scored 11 runs in the top of the eighth inning and another three in the top of the ninth inning Monday to turn a six-run deficit against the Minnesota Twins into an eight-run victory.

Never in franchise history had the Astros recovered from a six-run deficit in the eighth inning or later to win a game, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). Prior to the club's comeback on Memorial Day, the team owned a 0-921 record in those tilts. The Arizona Diamondbacks remain the only active organization to have yet achieve a comeback of this sort.

Monday's victory boosted the Astros to 20 games over .500 at 36-16 on the campaign. They own the best record in MLB by a significant margin and an 11-game advantage over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the division entering Tuesday's action.

Led by a core group of young talent, Houston possesses the tools to contend in the present and potentially in the future as well. Not only do they own the rights to one of the best second basemen in the majors with Jose Altuve, but the club also has a 22-year-old shortstop—Carlos Correa— that has proved to be one of the best at that position.

The Astros have won five in a row and seven of their last eight contests and will look to continue that hot streak Tuesday in the second game of a three-game set against the Twins.