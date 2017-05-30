Andy Murray Responds to Margaret Court's Comments Opposing Gay Marriage

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Top-ranked tennis star Andy Murray is speaking out against Margaret Court and her opposition to gay marriage.

During an interview last week with The Australian, Court spoke about her stance on gay marriage when discussing why she wouldn't fly on Australian national airline Qantas.

"I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible,” Court told the newspaper in a letter. “Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling.”

Murray issued this response to Court's comments, via The Sun's Dan King: “I don’t see why anyone has a problem with two people who love each other getting married. You know, if it’s two men, two women, that’s great. I don’t see why it should matter. It’s not anyone else’s business. Everyone should have, in my opinion, the same rights.”

Court's comments have led to responses from other tennis stars, as well.

Richel Hogenkamp, an openly gay female tennis player, is even pushing for the Australian Open to rename Margaret Court Arena that was named after the tennis legend in 2003.

"I don't think you should be that outspoken," she said, per ENCA.com. "I have a girlfriend myself. I don't agree with what she's saying.

"So I think it would be a good thing to see if Australian Open can maybe change the name of the stadium, because I think if you're in that kind of position, maybe some players they don't feel so comfortable playing in a stadium named after Margaret Court."

The 74-year-old Court is one of the best tennis players in history. She won 24 career grand-slam titles, including 11 Australian Opens, and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1979.