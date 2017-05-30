Nerlens Noel Reportedly Expected to Draw 'Multiple' Max Offers in Free Agency

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel is expected to receive "multiple" max contract offers this summer, a league source told Mike Fisher of Scout.com.

The 23-year-old center will be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Mavericks can match any offer to retain Noel.

According to Fisher, "Inside Mavs HQ, folks are being coy about the team's plan" when it comes to re-signing Noel this summer. He added:

"Short of owner Cuban engineering some master plan that has Dallas passing on Noel at $25.25 mil because the Mavs have a better player lined up to supplant him at the same money (as Dallas did indeed do last summer with Harrison Barnes in for Chandler Parsons), I think the Mavs understand...or should understand... that the cost of doing business at this level is costly—$146.45 million worth of 'costly.'"

While the most other teams could offer Noel is four years at around $108 million, it wouldn't be surprising if more than a few teams attempted to sign Noel to an offer sheet. The young center has the potential to be an impact rim-protector and defender after averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Noel has excellent athleticism and surprisingly quick hands, allowing him to alter shots at the rim and come away with steals against drivers. That athleticism also makes him a dangerous roller in the pick-and-roll and an effective off-ball cutter, as he can play above the rim and finish easy alley-oop baskets, similar to the role DeAndre Jordan plays in the Los Angeles Clippers offense.

That upside also means Noel has little incentive to sign a less lucrative deal with Dallas before he hits restricted free agency, seeing as he could receive max offers. The possibility of having to pay Noel the max surely was a consideration the Mavericks had when they traded Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and two second-round picks to acquire him.

But Noel also has been working out with the Mavericks this offseason, as Mark Cuban told the Ben & Skin radio show on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Fisher), which is a positive sign for his future in Dallas.

"I'm not allowed to talk about (negotiations)," Cuban said, "but all I can tell you is he's one of a bunch of guys who came in, they all got together and said 'Let's go down to the practice facility and start working out together. So they're down there now and so that's exciting to see, and he's part of that group."