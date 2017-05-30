French Open 2017 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Tuesday's Singles Bracket

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils and Kei Nishikori all took care of business in the men's draw of the 2017 French Open on Tuesday, while Alexander Zverev was upset by Fernando Verdasco in the first round.

Verdasco took down the 20-year-old in four sets, and per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, the youngster made no excuses afterward. When he was asked what made the difference, he said: ''I played absolute s--t. Made the difference. Quite simple.''

In the women's draw, Elina Svitolina and Eugenie Bouchard booked their spot in the next round.

For full results and statistics, as well as the updated bracket, visit the French Open's official website by clicking here.

Murray hasn't been in great form in 2017 but flashed his considerable talent in a four-set win over Andrey Kuznetsov, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

The Scot lost his focus during a lengthy spell in the second set―where he was spotted shouting at his personal box and sarcastically clapping―but improved after losing the set. He lost just two more games the rest of the way.

Record's Jose Morgado was impressed by his late efforts:

Jozef Kovalik gave Wawrinka a brief scare as well, forcing a tie-break in the second set, but the Swiss star still booked his spot in the next round relatively easy. Like Murray, Wawrinka's form in 2017 has been spotty at best, and he's in need of a good run in Paris.

Australian talent Thanasi Kokkinakis gave Nishikori all he could handle on Tuesday, taking the opening set and pushing the Japanese star all the way in the last two.

Morgado welcomed the 21-year-old back to the biggest stage, as he made his first Grand Slam appearance since his return from injury:

Where Kokkinakis couldn't pull off the upset, Verdasco was successful. The clay specialist ousted Zverev, who was seen as a dangerous outsider for the title following his triumph in Rome.

The two had started their clash on Monday before darkness put a halt to the match, with Zverev pushing hardest to stop. He didn't seem any more motivated on Tuesday, while Verdasco played some of his best tennis.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Svitolina didn't disappoint in her win over Yaroslava Shvedova, keeping her bid to win her maiden Grand Slam on track. The budding star from Ukraine is widely tipped to take advantage of the absence of numerous star players in the women's draw, as well as the struggles of the likes of Simona Halep.

Bouchard dropped the first set against Japan's Risa Ozaki before shifting gears, showing great fortitude after suffering an ankle injury. The fact she completed―let alone won―the match is remarkable, but with little time to get healthy ahead of her next match, a deep run in Paris seems unlikely.