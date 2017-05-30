Doug Baldwin Says Pete Carroll Is 'Fantastic' at Managing Seahawks Locker Room

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is sticking up for head coach Pete Carroll in light of talk about strife in the locker room.

During a Tuesday appearance on ESPN 710's Brock and Salk, Baldwin praised the job Carroll does managing the Seahawks' personalities behind the scenes (via Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper):

"Honestly, I didn't even read the entire article. I read parts of it. Didn't really have time to read the whole thing. I think Pete does a fantastic job of handling different individuals differently. We all have our different personalities. We all act different ways. And Pete does a fantastic job of accommodating those personalities. He's done it with me. He's done it with Russ, with [Sherman], with [Marshawn Lynch], with all of us. And he does a great job at it."

The article Baldwin references was from ESPN's Seth Wickersham. It reports tensions have been high among Seahawks players, notably with cornerback Richard Sherman's blaming Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson for the team's Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots.

Despite reports of lingering tensions in the Seahawks locker room, the results on the field remain positive. They have won at least 10 games and at least one playoff game in each of the last five seasons, including winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

Carroll has been with the Seahawks since 2010. His 70 wins rank second all-time among Seattle head coaches, trailing Chuck Knox's 80 wins from 1983-91.