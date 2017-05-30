2017 World Series Odds Update: Astros Rising on Betting Futures, Cubs Leading

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Astros (36-16) have the best record in baseball right now and the second-best odds to win the World Series at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. The Astros continue to gain on the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs, who have struggled to a surprising .500 record through the first two months of the season.

Chicago sits at 25-25 as of May 30 but is only 1.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central and remains the favorite to repeat at +500 (bet $100 to win $500).

Meanwhile, Houston is listed at +550 and owns a commanding 11-game lead in the American League West standings over both the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers, which are the only other teams to win the division over the past three years.

Despite ace Dallas Keuchel (8-0, 1.81 ERA) coming off the disabled list recently due to a neck injury, the Astros are still going strong and appear to be the team to beat in the AL. They have a nice blend of young (Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve) and veteran (Josh Reddick and Carlos Beltran) talent and a solid pitching staff led by Keuchel.

The Boston Red Sox (27-23) and Cleveland Indians (26-23) are also in the mix as favorites to win the World Series out of the AL even though neither team currently leads its division.

The Red Sox are +750 to win the World Series and trail the New York Yankees in the AL East while the Indians are +700 and sit behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. The Yankees (29-19) continue to be one of the big surprises, improving to +1200 to win the World Series, just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles (32-20) is one of the hottest teams in baseball along with Houston, with both teams riding five-game winning streaks heading into Tuesday’s action. The Dodgers just swept the Cubs last weekend, and they are +1000 to win the World Series after moving within a half-game of the Colorado Rockies (+1400) in the NL West.

The Washington Nationals (31-19) own an 8.5-game lead over the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in the NL East, and they are +750 to win the World Series this year. Washington lost to Los Angeles in last year’s NL Division Series and has never advanced past that round of the playoffs in their 12-year history, dating back to 2005.