2017 NFL Win Totals: Patriots Lead Way with Biggest Win Total for 2017 Season

After winning the most games in the NFL a year ago and completing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to take home their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy, it is no surprise to see the New England Patriots as the team with the highest over/under win total in 2017 at 12.5 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Even with quarterback Tom Brady suspended for the first four games last season, the AFC East’s Patriots won a league-best 14 games in 2016, one more than the NFC East’s Dallas Cowboys.

New England made some improvements this offseason as well, adding wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints and holding on to cornerback Malcolm Butler even though his name popped up in trade rumors. The Pats could have dealt Butler to the Saints or another team along with backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Four other NFL teams have win totals of 10 or higher this year, yet the Cowboys are not one of them. Dallas is listed just below that number at 9.5 over -150 (bet $150 to win $100) and saw quarterback Tony Romo retire while losing some key members of their secondary through free agency.

Part of that also has to do with fact that a team has not repeated as NFC East champions since the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U 10.5), Seattle Seahawks (10.5), Oakland Raiders (10) and Green Bay Packers (10) are all favored to win their divisions this season in addition to the Cowboys and Patriots. Of that group, only the Raiders did not win their division last year, as the Kansas City Chiefs took the AFC West after Oakland quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg.

The Chiefs have a Win Total of 9 and let running back Jamaal Charles go to the rival Denver Broncos (8.5) while also drafting Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech as an eventual successor to quarterback Alex Smith.

New England has won the AFC East eight straight seasons while the Seahawks and Packers figure to be the teams to beat again in the NFC West and North, respectively. The Atlanta Falcons are the defending NFC South champs and lost to the Pats in the Super Bowl, and their Win Total is listed at 9.5 over (-125) off an 11-5 campaign.