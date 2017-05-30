Barry Trotz to Return as Capitals Head Coach for Final Year of Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Despite three straight disappointing exits from the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Washington Capitals will bring back head coach Barry Trotz for the 2017-18 season.

Per Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said during an interview with reporters Trotz would return next season for the final year of his current deal.

The Capitals have been unable to get over the huge playoff hurdle in their way. Trotz took over prior to the 2014-15 season and has led the team to three straight postseason appearances, including back-to-back Presidents' Trophies in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Success in the regular season has not translated into a Stanley Cup title for Trotz and the Capitals, though. They have been eliminated in the second round in each of Trotz's three seasons as head coach, including each of the past two years by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 18 seasons as an NHL head coach with the Capitals and Nashville Predators, Trotz has a 557-479-60 record in the regular season but is just 19-31 in 50 playoff games.