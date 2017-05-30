Blue Jays Fan Ken Pagan Pleads Guilty to Beer Can Throwing Incident vs. Orioles

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Ken Pagan pleaded guilty Tuesday to a mischief charge for throwing a beer can onto the field during a Wild Card Game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre last October.

Jackie Hong of the Toronto Star provided the case update after Tuesday's court appearance. Pagan is due back in court June 28 for sentencing.

The incident in question happened during the seventh inning of the playoff clash. An object came flying out of the stands as outfielder Hyun Soo Kim retreated to catch a fly ball by Melvin Upton Jr.

Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com passed along comments Kim made through a translator following the game about the incident and fellow outfielder Adam Jones coming to his defense.

"I thought I had missed the ball, and I found out it was a beer can [that] was thrown perfectly at me," Kim said. "It's never happened to me before, so it was surprising. I was kind of shocked. I wanted to say something but I couldn't, but I was lucky enough to have a good teammate yell at the fan and fight for me."

The Blue Jays released a statement following the incident and increased security for the duration of the playoffs to "ensure the fan experience and safety of everybody involved."

"On the heels of one of the most competitive and exhilarating baseball games in our club's history, it is extremely unfortunate that the irresponsible actions of one individual would detract from the game on the field and tarnish an otherwise memorable night," the team said.

Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun noted Fagan originally claimed it was a case of mistaken identity.

"I was drinking out of a cup," Pagan said in October. "I'd love to tell you what happened and my story...but I can't say anything."

Postmedia, where Fagan previously worked as a sports copy editor, confirmed two weeks later he was no longer with the company.

The Blue Jays went on to win the game 5-2 in 11 innings and reached the American League Championship Series before getting eliminated by the Cleveland Indians.