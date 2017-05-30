Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy Lead 2017 MLB All-Star Voting in 1st NL Update

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Major League Baseball released the first All-Star voting update for the National League on Tuesday, and Washington Nationals teammates Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy are leading the way.

As seen in the following tweet, courtesy of MLB Communications, Harper and Murphy are the top two vote-getters:

Harper is No. 1 among all players with 900,079 votes, while Murphy is second with 669,643, ahead of Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant's 632,900.

