French Open 2017: Andy Murray Advancing Highlights Tuesday's Results

World No. 1 Andy Murray survived a mid-match wobble to eventually come through his 2017 French Open first round in comfortable fashion with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday.

Men's third seed Stan Wawrinka beat Jozef Kovalik in straight sets, while Kei Nishikori lost the first set but eventually won his Roland Garros opener 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

In the women's singles, Britain's world No. 8 Johanna Konta fell in a shocking first-round defeat to Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei, and American Madison Keys beat Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 6-2.

Elsewhere, Juan Martin del Potro beat fellow Argentinian Guido Pella 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 in his first French Open match since 2012, Nick Kyrgios beat Philipp Kohlschreiber in his Paris opener, Fernando Verdasco shocked ninth seed Alexander Zverev, and Eugenie Bouchard came through in three sets against Risa Ozaki.

Tuesday Recap

Murray has not enjoyed an impressive 2017 so far, losing variously to Mischa Zverev, Vasek Pospisil, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Borna Coric and Fabio Fognini in shock defeats.

Given the Scot's form, world No. 73 Kuznetsov was always likely to provide a stern test.

And so it proved for the opening two sets on Tuesday. Murray took a tight opener before losing the second as he was broken three times.

It looked as though another shock could be on but Murray then found his groove, pulling out some spectacular lobs and drop-shots as he took the third set 6-2—although he continued to show frustration with himself, per Eurosport UK:

The top seed then hit top gear as he demolished Kuznetsov 6-0 in the fourth to reach the second round, where he will face Slovakia's world No. 50 Martin Klizan.

Per BBC Sport's Russell Fuller, Murray should take some confidence from a fine opening performance at the 2017 French Open:

Fellow Brit Konta enjoyed no such triumph as she was dumped out of Roland Garros at the first hurdle for the third year running.

World No. 109 Hsieh hit back from a humbling opening set to eventually come through 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

It was a lengthy and tight encounter, running for 135 minutes, and the key difference-maker was the unforced errors, Konta making 38—33 in the final two sets—compared to Hsieh's 26, per Roland Garros.

Wawrinka, the 2015 French Open champion, reached the second round with a 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 victory, but it was far from a complete performance.

The Swiss started and finished well against Kovalik, but had to come back from 6-3 down in the second-set tiebreak in order to retain the momentum.