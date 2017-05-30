Antoine Griezmann Rumoured to Have Asked for Transfer Away from Atletico Madrid

Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

The transfer saga surrounding Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann took its latest turn Tuesday, as reports emerged the France international has asked the club for a move.

As shared by FourFourTwo's Andy Mitten, Antonio Ruiz kicked off the latest round of speculation:

It's but the latest twist in a saga that has been ongoing for months now, with speculation ramping up significantly toward the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Per Eurosport's Pete Sharland, the forward denied rumours he was close to a move to Manchester United via Twitter last week―just days after fuelling those very rumours himself, per Quotidien:

United continue to be linked with the 26-year-old more than any other club, and in all likelihood, that's where the former Real Sociedad will be headed if he decides to leave the Spanish capital.

Fans of the Red Devils have gotten used to these kind of lengthy sagas at this point. Last summer, Paul Pogba was seemingly on the verge of signing for the club for months on end, before finally returning from Juventus in August.