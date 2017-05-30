Curtis Blackwell Will Not Have Michigan State Contract Renewed amid Suspension

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Michigan State University will not extend the contract of Curtis Blackwell, the Spartans' director of college advancement and performance, when it ends Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kyle Austin of MLive.com reported head football coach Mark Dantonio made the decision to let the current deal lapse. Blackwell has been suspended with pay since early February as the school looked into claims of sexual assault made against three members of the Michigan State football team.

The decision will end Blackwell's tenure with the Spartans after nearly four months of uncertainty regarding his status. The school never provided further information about how he was connected to the ongoing sexual assault probe.

A "criminal investigation into the incident" also remains active with the Ingham County Prosecutor, according to the MLive.com report.

CBS Sports passed along a statement MSU athletic director Mark Hollis made following the decision to suspend Blackwell and the players under investigation.

"Sexual assault is unacceptable, and members of MSU Athletics who fail to uphold our standards for creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and responsive to those affected by it will be held accountable," Hollis said. "My expectation of all members of the department is full and complete cooperation with all investigations."

In March, Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press noted Dantonio was asked about Blackwell after a school spokesman confirmed the staffer, who was heavily involved in the recruiting process, received a one-month extension. The head coach wouldn't provide any additional details.

"I can't comment on an investigative matter," Dantonio said. "I'm not gonna get into any specifics about any individual."

Blackwell joined the Michigan State staff in 2013. His official biography noted one of his main tasks was to "mentor current student-athletes, with a focus on leadership, graduation and career objectives."