Pittsburgh Penguins Post Historically Low Shot Total in Game 1 Win

The Pittsburgh Penguins tallied five goals on just 12 shots during Monday's victory over the Nashville Predators. It marked an NHL record for the fewest shots on goal in a Stanley Cup Final win since the league began recording shots on goal in 1957-58, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Pittsburgh raced out to a 3-0 lead after one period but failed to put a shot on goal in the second session and surrendered the next three goals before tallying two more to win. Rookie Jake Guentzel supplied the game-winning goal with 3:17 remaining in the third.

Guentzel's tally also tied him with two others for the most game-winning goals scored by a rookie in one postseason, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). Claude Lemieux set the bar in 1986 with the Montreal Canadiens and Chris Drury matched it with the Colorado Avalanche in 1999. The 22-year-old winger also joined just five other rookies in the NHL's modern era to record the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

While goaltender Matt Murray didn't display elite form, the 23-year-old netminder set aside 23 of the 26 shots he faced in the contest to improve his record to 4-1 this postseason. Murray seized control between the pipes during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Ottawa Senators after Marc-Andre Fleury struggled and hasn't given it back.

The two clubs square off in Game 2 on Wednesday evening before the series shifts back to Nashville for Game 3.