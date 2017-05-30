Keith Law MLB Mock Draft 2017: Notable Picks from ESPN Guru's 2nd Mock

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Less than two weeks ahead of the 2017 MLB draft, ESPN's Keith Law released his second mock draft Tuesday, predicting how all 27 first-round picks will play out.

There is no consensus top selection in the 2017 draft, and Law himself admitted that every team picking in the top five could conceivably go in a number of different directions.

Along with a full rundown of Law's mock draft, here is a closer look at some of the top selections Law believes will be made during the June 12 draft.

1. Minnesota Twins: Kyle Wright, RHP, Vanderbilt

2. Cincinnati Reds: Hunter Greene, RHP/SS, Notre Dame High School (Calif.)

3. San Diego Padres: MacKenzie Gore, LHP, Whiteville High School (North Carolina)

4. Tampa Bay Rays: Brendan McKay, 1B/LHP, Louisville

5. Atlanta Braves: Royce Lewis, SS, JSerra High School (Calif.)

6. Oakland Athletics: Pavin Smith, 1B, Virginia

7. Arizona Diamondbacks: Adam Haseley, OF, Virginia

8. Philadelphia Phillies: Austin Beck, OF, North Davidson High School (North Carolina)

9. Milwaukee Brewers: Jordon Adell, OF, Ballard High School (Kentucky)

10. Los Angeles Angels: Griffin Canning, RHP, UCLA

11. Chicago White Sox: Jeren Kendall, OF, Vanderbilt

12. Pittsburgh Pirates: J.B. Bukauskas, RHP, North Carolina

13. Miami Marlins: Shane Baz, RHP, Concordia Lutheran High School (Texas)

14. Kansas City Royals: Trevor Rogers, LHP, Carlsbad High School (New Mexico)

15. Houston Astros: David Peterson, LHP, Oregon

16. New York Yankees: Nick Pratto, 1B, Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

17. Seattle Mariners: Jake Burger, 3B, Missouri State

18. Detroit Tigers: D.L. Hall, LHP, Valdosta High School (Georgia)

19. San Francisco Giants: Evan White, 1B, Kentucky

20. New York Mets: Logan Warmoth, SS, North Carolina

21. Baltimore Orioles: Tanner Houck, RHP, Missouri

22. Toronto Blue Jays: Alex Faedo, RHP, Florida

23. Los Angeles Dodgers: Bubba Thompson, OF, McGill-Toolen High School (Alabama)

24. Boston Red Sox: Keston Hiura, DH/2B, UC Irvine

25. Washington Nationals: Seth Romero, LHP, Houston

26. Texas Rangers: Nate Pearson, RHP, Central Florida

27. Chicago Cubs: Luis Gonzalez, OF, New Mexico

Kyle Wright

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft, Law believes the Minnesota Twins are set to add a much-needed power arm in Vanderbilt's Kyle Wright.

Aside from Jose Berrios, the Twins don't have much in terms of swing-and-miss pitchers, but Wright is arguably the best in his class in that regard.

So far this season, the Commodores ace is just 4-5, but he sports a 2.91 ERA and 1.05 WHIP to go along with 104 strikeouts in 89.2 innings pitched.

Recently on 92.1 The Ticket's Red Zone with Josh Bertaccini, Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn paid Wright a massive compliment: "I don't think I've ever seen a better college arm than Vanderbilt's Kyle Wright and I've been doing this for 30 years. He's tremendous."

The 6'4" native of Huntsville, Alabama, manages to stand out in a draft class that is deep in terms of quality arms.

Per Law, the Twins are considering four players at No. 1, including Brendan McKay, Hunter Greene and MacKenzie Gore in addition to Wright.

All of those players have some question marks, as McKay and Greene don't have a defined position, while Gore is still developing in high school.

Wright has shown off his dominant stuff at the collegiate level, and since the Twins need help in their rotation sooner rather than later, the Vandy righty makes a lot of sense at No. 1.

Hunter Greene

Greene may be the most complete and versatile player in the draft, as he boasts elite-level potential as both a pitcher and a shortstop.

As seen in this tweet courtesy of MLB Pipeline, Greene is capable of doing a little bit of everything:

Law believes the Cincinnati Reds will be torn on Greene and McKay, but if they take Greene No. 2 overall, he expects them to utilize him primarily as a pitcher.

Per MaxPreps.com, the 17-year-old has excelled both on the mound and at the plate during his varsity career at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.

In addition to boasting a record of 12-5 with a 1.62 ERA as a pitcher, Greene has hit .337 with 13 home runs and 72 RBI.

Although largely taking the bat out of his hand could be a risk, Greene's velocity gives him too high of a ceiling at pitcher to give up on that aspect of his game.

Regardless of what the Reds decide to do with him if they take him second overall, they will be getting a prospect with top-flight tools across the board.

MacKenzie Gore

Left-handed starting pitchers with plus stuff aren't easy to come by, which is why Gore has seemingly established himself as one of the top prospects in the 2017 draft.

The 17-year-old is a standout at Whiteville High School in North Carolina, and he has continued to climb draft boards.

Per Law, the San Diego Padres are keeping tabs on Gore, Greene, McKay and shortstop Royce Lewis at No. 3 overall.

While he tabbed Greene as the Padres' preference, he believes they will go with Gore if Greene comes off the board in the first two picks.

According to PerfectGame.org, Gore already stands 6'2" and weighs 170 lbs.

As seen in this video courtesy of Baseball America's Hudson Belinsky, Gore is an imposing presence who has plenty of pop on his pitches:



The Padres are the second worst team in Major League Baseball so far this season, and they need to stock the prospect cupboard at nearly every position to accelerate their rebuild.

Gore will undoubtedly need some time and development before reaching his full potential, but if he manages to remain on his current track, San Diego could have a dominant, southpaw ace on its hands a few years down the line.