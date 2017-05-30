WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 30

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's WWE SmackDown made sure Money in the Bank will be historic.

The blue brand's commissioner, Shane McMahon, looked upon a chaotic scene and decided to book the first-ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match. That huge announcement highlighted a strong episode of SmackDown.

It was a night that saw Kevin Owens continue to make the Highlight Reel his own, Breezango make sure SmackDown gets its weekly dose of the bizarre and Dolph Ziggler emerge victorious in a stellar main event.

On top of that, The New Day made its way to Team Blue.

What matches left us marveling? What stories resonated? Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's show, from KO's trash talk to Ziggler's upset win.