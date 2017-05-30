WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 30May 30, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 30
Tuesday's WWE SmackDown made sure Money in the Bank will be historic.
The blue brand's commissioner, Shane McMahon, looked upon a chaotic scene and decided to book the first-ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match. That huge announcement highlighted a strong episode of SmackDown.
It was a night that saw Kevin Owens continue to make the Highlight Reel his own, Breezango make sure SmackDown gets its weekly dose of the bizarre and Dolph Ziggler emerge victorious in a stellar main event.
On top of that, The New Day made its way to Team Blue.
What matches left us marveling? What stories resonated? Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's show, from KO's trash talk to Ziggler's upset win.
Kevin Owens' Highlight Reel
- Owens says he will be "the face and champion of the entire WWE" after winning Money in the Bank.
- "This isn't America's Got Talent. This is the Kevin Owens Highlight Reel."—Owens to Nakamura.
- "I've been beating up Sami Zayn for 16 years."—Owens.
- The crowd chants "Ole!" for Zayn.
Kevin Owens soaked up the boos as he talked about winning the Money in the Bank briefcase at the upcoming pay-per-view.
He welcomed Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring. After his usual entrance shtick, Nakamura glared at the U.S. champ, absorbing his insults.
Baron Corbin emerged, showing his rivals a clip of him beating down Sami Zayn.
The three men bickered before a brawl broke out. Zayn leaped into the fray and chased off the heels. Zayn suggested a tag match with him and Nakamura against KO and Corbin.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Some excellent mic work from Owens kicked off the show. He was again a believable villain, entertaining as he mocked Nakamura and reminded us of what he did to Chris Jericho.
Zayn showed great fire. Corbin was his usual cocky self.
Even with a formulaic format, this segment clicked. The Money in the Bank match is all about intersecting rivalries and this was able to spotlight a number of those.
Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens
- Corbin blocks a tornado DDT and reverses it with a powerslam.
- Zayn nearly pins Corbin with a schoolboy pin.
- Corbin punches out Owens.
Zayn wanted to get his hands on Corbin, but Owens stepped in first. The heels quickly pounded on The Underdog from the Underground, beating him up in their corner.
Corbin grew frustrated as he couldn't keep Zayn down.
Nakamura charged in, taking down both men. When Owens and Corbin collided, they began to fight themselves. Nakamura hit a Kinshasa to finish KO off.
Result
Nakamura and Zayn win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Zayn's anger compelled, and the flashes of Nakamura seen here were fun. This was no epic of a bout, but a solid clash that reminded fans how tenuous alliances are in the hunt for the Money in the Bank briefcase.
It's smart of WWE to keep Nakamura's record spotless, even if it means Owens has to keep falling.
It will be great to see The King of Strong Style get to let loose eventually. He's felt restrained so far during his stay on SmackDown.
The Usos Meet The New Day
- The Usos mock the Atlanta Falcons for not beating the New England Patriots.
- "Your boys are back!"—Woods.
- "Did y'all chumps get lost skipping down the yellow brick road or something?"—Jimmy Uso.
- "That's so cute. With your little hats and hoodies."—Woods.
The Usos gloated about remaining champions. They talked of all the duos they have conquered.
The New Day showed up to spoil their celebration. Xavier Woods led the way as the former tag champs hyped up the crowd.
The two teams argued before The New Day challenged The Usos to a title match. The trio revealed Shane McMahon had already booked a championship bout between them for Money in the Bank.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
The Usos' are hitting the apex of their characters. They are coming off as tougher and nastier than they have in their past. They did a good job here using their recent success as fuel for their trash talk.
The New Day will make great foils for them.
Their chemistry together was clear. Their rivalry will be a great juxtaposition of characters.
Not a bunch happened here, but it hinted at how fun things will be in the SmackDown tag team division in the weeks ahead.
Fashion Files
- "No, Breeze dirtbag."—Breeze.
A noir style edition of Fashion Files saw Fandango wander the hallways deep in his own thoughts. He discovered his office wrecked.
He happened upon Tyler Breeze, who was in disguise. The two talked about the tag team titles.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
It's good to see WWE continue to give Breezango this creative space and not repeat the same formula each week. This was the least entertaining of these segments to date, though.
There weren't as many jokes or sight gags as normal. There weren't the usual amount of Easter eggs for the observant fan to catch, either.
Breezango still has plenty of juice left as a comedy act. This was just a weak foul ball after a series of solid hits.
Fatal 5-Way No. 1 Contender's Match
- "You dirty, southern, undeserving, country-fried giblets."—Ellsworth to the fans.
- Lynch hurls Carmella into the timekeeper's area before diving at her off the security barricade.
- Flair nails Natalya with an exploder suplex onto the floor.
- Flair powerbombs Natalya through a table.
- "We've got bodies everywhere, and we still don't have a match."—John "Bradshaw" Layfield.
Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch
James Ellsworth took jabs at the audience as he introduced Carmella.
Chaos erupted before the bell rang as all the women collided. Everyone brawled in and out of the ring. Bodies lie strewn around the ring as the referee struggled to gain control.
Shane McMahon announced the women would all battle in the first women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
Result
The match never starts.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
WWE did well to hype this bout by showcasing each woman in a taped promo. Then it let a compelling storm of havoc whip through the arena.
The animosity between these rivals was palpable.
And rather than simply announce the Money in the Bank ladder match, WWE wisely led into it with a memorable violent scene. It makes perfect sense McMahon would go this route as a normal bout clearly couldn't settle things.
Breezango vs. The Colons
- Fandango wrestles in his trench coat.
- Fandango shoots Primo with a water gun.
- "The janitor is looking to mop up this tag team match."—Tom Phillips.
Breeze, disguised as a woman, found himself in trouble early as Primo ripped off his outfit.
Fandango stormed in to regain control. Breeze dressed up as a janitor to aid his partner. After a brief squabble over a mop, Breezango prevailed.
Result
Breezango wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
Tiger Mask vs. Dynamite Kid this was not, but Breezango brought the fun once more. The pair's obscure act brought a welcome energy to the tag team division.
Moving forward, this could either run out of steam in a hurry or end up being as entertaining as Damien Sandow's run as The Miz's stunt double.
Randy Orton's Response
- If my grandfather were alive today, he'd smack the hell out of me for losing the WWE title to a guy like Jinder Mahal."—Orton.
- "Winning is the only option."—Orton.
Orton rattled off his accomplishments. He promised to take his title back from Jinder Mahal in a brief, emotional promo.
The Maharaja showed up on the big screen, accusing Orton of riding his family's coattails.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
A to-the-point, powerful promo from Orton did exactly what it needed to. The Viper came off as focused, hungry and angry about losing.
He didn't need to talk for 20 minutes to get his points across. He instead set up a simple narrative, one where he is fighting for his family's honor.
Mahal's anti-American rhetoric feels hollow. When he has become enraged about being overlooked, it's been far more compelling.
Mahal's cronies offered nothing. At this point, you could replace The Singh Brothers with motorized dummies and it wouldn't make a difference.
AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Ziggler tries to steal a pin by putting his foot on the ring ropes.
- Styles suplexes Ziggler into the turnbuckles.
- Ziggler claws at Styles' eyes to escape the Calf Crusher.
Styles had Ziggler reeling thanks to a high-octane offense. A collision with the ring post, though, left Styles hurting. The Showoff took advantage, pouncing on his foe.
A back-and-forth match unfolded.
The two opponents hit each other with haymakers, leaving each other's legs rubbery. They both tried to hit big moves from the top rope, but each man evaded just in time.
Ziggler pushed Styles off the top rope and nailed him with a superkick to get the win.
Result
Ziggler wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
The announcers deftly played up Ziggler's experience and success in Money in the Bank matches. That and the victory here helps make him look like a legit threat at Money in the Bank.
This was some of the best stuff we've seen from The Showoff in months.
It felt that if given time, these two could have produced something special. As it stands, Styles vs. Ziggler gave us a surprising result and some electric action while giving Money in the Bank's long shot some needed momentum.