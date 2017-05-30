Riyad Mahrez Confirms Intention to Exit Leicester City in Transfer Window

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez has asked the club for a transfer during the upcoming summer window, per Sky Sports.

Mahrez confirmed his intention to leave in a statement:

"Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City Football Club I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on.

"I had a good discussion with the chairman last summer and we agreed at that time that I would stay for another year in order to help the club as best as I could following the transition of winning the title and in the Champions League.

"However, I am fiercely ambitious and feel that now is the time to move on to a new experience."

The Algeria international was pivotal in the club's Premier League title run in the 2015-16 campaign but didn't cash in on his breakout performance. Leicester regressed this past season, which could lead to more players leaving.

John Percy of the Daily Telegraph previously reported Barcelona are interested in last year's PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Mahrez's ambition is behind his desire to move:

The 26-year-old proved his loyalty by signing a new contract last summer, at a time when he could have moved to the majority of top clubs in Europe. The Foxes were always likely to regress, and his asking for a transfer this time around shouldn't come as a surprise.

As a tricky winger with great vision and scoring potential, he should be a hot commodity this summer. His experience in the Premier League will make him a prime target for England's biggest clubs, although the likes of Barcelona can't be counted out.