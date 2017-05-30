Laurent Lokoli Waves Off Martin Klizan's Handshake Attempt at French Open

Laurent Lokoli Waves Off Martin Klizan's Handshake Attempt at French OpenMay 30, 2017
Stefano Berlincioni @Carretero77
The "handshake" is the perfect summary of Klizan vs Lokoli https://t.co/a4F1KIHeSv5/30/2017, 12:55:26 PM
Martin Klizan outlasted Laurent Lokoli in five sets to advance past the French Open's first round. Following the loss at Roland Garros, Lokoli refused Klizan's handshake.
He instead shooed away the victor, who took the hint and walked off. Before this moment, Klizan spiritedly celebrated a point earned during the triumphant final set:
Stefano Berlincioni @Carretero77
A little before the "handshake" this is how Klizan celebreated Lokoli's df on 2-4 15-40 5th set https://t.co/RBiyf7wEHF5/30/2017, 12:58:53 PM
Earlier in the match, the two had a heated encounter off the court until the umpire intervened:
Stefano Berlincioni @Carretero77
Look at Lokoli here, the match was full of moments like that https://t.co/ZiytJdI1155/30/2017, 1:05:57 PM
Per the Daily Express' Joe Short, Lokoli accused his opponent of playing 'possum earlier in the bout.
"He made out to be hurting his leg for two sets and was then running around like a rabbit in the fifth set," Lokoli said.
Klizan will face either 2016 French Open finalist Andy Murray or Andrey Kuznetsov in the second round.
[Stefano Berlincioni]