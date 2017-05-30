FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Turkish Team of the Season, Player Ratings Revealed

VI-Images/Getty Images

Four 90-rated players will feature in the Team of the Season for the Turkish Super Lig on FIFA 17's Ultimate Team, including Martin Skrtel, Wesley Sneijder, Samuel Eto'o and Ricardo Quaresma.

Quaresma is one of six players from title-winning side Besiktas, while the likes of Istanbul Basaksehir, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Antalyaspor are also among the teams represented.

EA Sports revealed the team via Twitter on Tuesday:

Here's a look at the lineup in greater detail:

Starting XI

GK. Volkan Babacan, Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey. Rating: 87

RB. Miguel Lopes, Akhisar Belediyespor, Portugal. Rating: 87

CB. Martin Skrtel, Fenerbahce, Slovakia. Rating: 90

CB. Marcelo, Besiktas, Brazil. Rating: 87

LB. Tiago Pinto, Osmanlispor, Portugal. Rating: 74

CDM. Atiba Hutchinson, Besiktas, Canada. Rating: 87

CAM. Wesley Sneijder, Galatasaray, Netherlands. Rating: 90

CAM. Anderson Talisca, Besiktas, Brazil. Rating: 89

RM. Ricardo Quaresma, Besiktas, Portugal. Rating: 90

LM. Bruma, Galatasaray, Portugal. Rating: 87

ST. Samuel Eto'o, Antalyaspor, Cameroon. Rating: 90

Substitutes

GK. Johannes Hopf, Genclerbirligi, Sweden. Rating: 74

CB. Diego Angelo, Antalyaspor, Brazil. Rating: 87

CDM. Okay Yokuslu, Trabzonspor, Turkey. Rating: 87

CM. Emre Belozoglu, Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey. Rating: 86

RM. Edin Visca, Istanbul Basaksehir, Bosnia. Rating: 87

ST. Cenk Tosun, Besiktas, Turkey. Rating: 87

ST. Vagner Love, Alanyaspor, Brazil. Rating: 88

Bench

GK. Fabricio, Besiktas, Spain. Rating: 86

CB. Jan Durica, Trabzonspor, Slovakia. Rating: 87

CB. Numan Curuksu, Osmanlispor, Turkey. Rating: 74

CAM. Mossoro, Istanbul Basaksehir, Brazil. Rating: 86

RM. Jeremain Lens, Fenerbahce, Netherlands. Rating: 87

Wesley Sneijder, Galatasaray

Sneijder has showcased some of his best skills for Galatasaray this season and enjoyed his most productive campaign in Turkey yet, per OptaCan:

The Dutchman provided another assist in the 3-2 win over Alanyaspor on Monday to take his tally to 15 in the Super Lig.

As such, it's of little surprise the highlight of the midfielder's 90-rated TOTS card is a base stat of 95 passing.

With 94 dribbling and 91 shooting as well, Sneijder will be a strong option for any player looking to add quality to their team in attacking midfield.

Meanwhile, his pace—up to 80 from 76 on his 86-rated in-form—is now less of a glaring issue, too.

Samuel Eto'o, Antalyaspor

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Eto'o has enjoyed a strong campaign with Antalyaspor despite being in the twilight of his career.

The 36-year-old has scored 17 of their 43 Super Lig goals this term as well as assisting another five.

STRINGER/Getty Images

Eto's age may have restricted his base pace stat to just 81 on his 90-rated card, but with 95 shooting and 92 dribbling, he can still be a huge handful for defenders to deal with.

The Cameroon striker also boasts an impressive 89 passing and 85 physical, so he'll not only be able to link up with his team-mates but also hold off defenders better and last longer on the pitch.

Martin Skrtel, Fenerbahce

Skrtel's Fenerbahce may have been way off the pace in the title race this year, but the 32-year-old veteran centre-back established himself as one of their top performers.

VI-Images/Getty Images

According to Squawka, he has won 31 tackles and a staggering 97 aerial duels this season, as well as making 21 blocks, 64 interceptions and 182 clearances.

At the other end, he's also scored twice and produced an assist.

His 93 defending base stat and 95-rated physical stat on his new 90-rated card are virtually unrivalled, and he'll be a robust figure at the back for any side.

The Slovakian's 72 pace will be an issue for some, though, so he may require a quicker player alongside him to compensate.