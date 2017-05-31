Revealed: How Arsene Wenger Will Change for the Final 2 Years

Revealed: How Arsene Wenger Will Change for the Final 2 YearsMay 31, 2017
Arsene Wenger is full of surprises. Whenever you write him off, he finds a way to fight back.
He has agreed a new two-year contract to remain as Arsenal manager and, for now, the protestors are putting away their signs.
Wenger managed to save the season as a change in formation inspired an unlikely spike in form. Arsenal won their final six matches, including a terrific 2-1 FA Cup final success over Chelsea.
So what's next for the Gunners under English football's longest-serving boss?
I have been speaking to contacts close to Arsenal about how the next two years is likely to pan out.
And it seems we are going to see a gradual change in the way the club is run as Arsenal use the period to transition towards the next manager.
Wenger will alter certain aspects of his management style along the way, so here is a breakdown of what we can expect.
The Transfer Policy
There is a feeling around the club that Wenger might not be quite so concerned about the implications of his spending habits in the next two years of his Arsenal career.
He cannot ponder over issues that have held him back in the past and he is hugely motivated to ensure the next period is remembered for the right reasons.
In order to achieve the success he craves, Wenger intends to get busy in the transfer market quickly.
Extra work needs to go into convincing potential signings that they should make the move to Arsenal, because there is no Champions League football to offer.
Wenger will certainly still have control of transfers, but in talks with club officials, he has accepted that a list of realistic targets needs to be drawn up, separate from the key names they dream of landing.
Wenger is stubborn but realises that if Arsenal are to challenge for the league title, he needs to make two marquee signings as well as two squad signings.
Dealing with Contracts
The Arsenal board know they have one of the most deep-thinking managers in the game and they want events on the pitch to be his prime focus.
Constant questioning over the future of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez certainly did not help Wenger last season.
When pressed with concerns over his two best players, he finds it difficult not to become frustrated.
He will of course continue to fight to keep his best talent, but I am told that as time goes on, it is likely he will have less regular involvement in such discussions.
By staying away from the finer contract details, it is felt he may have more chance of success.
Arrival of a Sporting Director
It is the administration side of the game that Arsenal are most keen for a sporting director to help with.
It has been high on the club's agenda for some time. In order to make a smooth transition to Wenger's eventual successor, the club want someone behind the scenes to have a complete understanding of every decision that has been made leading into the change of guard.
A sporting director would oversee Wenger's management but not stand in his way.
There is no way Wenger will ever let an outside party come into the club and have an impact on training and matchday issues, but I'm told he has been showing more willingness to a new man working on other aspects within the club.
The Backroom Team
Over the next two days, we will get a better understanding of how the backroom team will shape up for next season.
But it is certainly one area that Wenger has been giving serious thought to in terms of change.
The roles of fitness and conditioning coach Tony Colbert as well as goalkeeping coach Gerry Peyton are most under threat.
Boro Primorac—Wenger's most trusted aide—and assistant manager Steve Bould will remain in place, along with coach Neil Banfield. One man who could be given more responsibility is Shad Forsythe, a fitness coach who has shown an impressive approach to match preparation.
Some staff headed on holiday after the FA Cup final last Saturday, so there is going to have to be a careful approach to any changes that may be made.
Becoming Ruthless
Wenger has no more time for loyalty, and I hear he is going to become more ruthless.
One obvious issue to deal with is the future Jack Wilshere, injured again after a loan spell at Bournemouth. Wenger has tried to remain patient with the midfielder, but sources have indicated that the boss finally realises it is time to move him on.
Wenger faces similar big decisions over players such as David Ospina, Nacho Monreal, Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson, Mathieu Debuchy, Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez.
Which of those players can he trust to help end his career on a high?
One of Wenger's biggest flaws in recent years has been a desire to give players chance after chance...but that will no longer be the case.
Tactically Versatile
The switch to a three-man defence helped save his job, and we can expect a more open mind from the manager over the next two seasons.
Whether it is 3-4-3, 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1, Wenger expects every player at every level of the club to be prepared for his game plans and there is also every chance he will pay more attention to his opposition.
Typically Wenger will send out a team to play in a shape that he believes can win the game. He will then study the opposition over the first 10 minutes to grasp whether his plan is paying off.
On the back of his successful three-man defence experiment, Wenger has learned that it is never too late to change his ways.
It could be that he now pays more attention to the details in opposition scouting reports than ever before.
It's not something he has been keen to spend too much time on in the past, but we are looking towards a new, improved Wenger. He will leave no stone unturned in this two-year pursuit of glory.
Club Atmosphere
There has been a poisonous feel among Arsenal fans this season as they have become more frustrated than ever with Wenger.
There were protests, Fan TV rants and seemingly thousands of "Wenger Out" banners. It seemed the writing was on the wall for the boss.
Wenger may have survived but he did not help calm the toxic situation. The uncertainty over his own future combined with doubts over key players and soulless performances gave the campaigners even more fuel for their fire.
Now he can change that. A great end to the season came on the back of a change in tactics, a change of heart from the players and a better attitude from the manager.
The FA Cup success has given Wenger the chance to win everyone over one last time.
He is determined to ensure this long farewell does not end in tears.