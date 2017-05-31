Revealed: How Arsene Wenger Will Change for the Final 2 Years

0 of 7

Associated Press

Arsene Wenger is full of surprises. Whenever you write him off, he finds a way to fight back.

He has agreed a new two-year contract to remain as Arsenal manager and, for now, the protestors are putting away their signs.

Wenger managed to save the season as a change in formation inspired an unlikely spike in form. Arsenal won their final six matches, including a terrific 2-1 FA Cup final success over Chelsea.

So what's next for the Gunners under English football's longest-serving boss?

I have been speaking to contacts close to Arsenal about how the next two years is likely to pan out.

And it seems we are going to see a gradual change in the way the club is run as Arsenal use the period to transition towards the next manager.

Wenger will alter certain aspects of his management style along the way, so here is a breakdown of what we can expect.