Dallas Cowboys' Biggest Remaining Offseason Question Marks

For most of the offseason, this wasn't a question at all. The assumption was that Dallas was going to keep La'el Collins at left guard, a spot that he spent his first two years of his career learning. But as the season inches closer, the reality is that Collins will no longer be playing in that role as he's being transitioned to right tackle.

Instead, the Cowboys will have an open competition to find their next left guard. Competing for the spot will be a former first-round bust in Jonathan Cooper and veterans Byron Bell and Emmett Cleary. All three have been average, at best, players in the NFL, but the hope is that if Dallas can "hide" them between Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick, they will be just fine.

The favorite to take the job is Cooper, who signed with the team late last season. He no longer has the elite athleticism he had in college, but he's the most natural fit as a left guard as he can get to the second level better than Bell and Cleary. When he's healthy, he's been fairly effective. He's improved in each of the past three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cooper's biggest problem is that he just hasn't been able to stay healthy throughout his career. He's had trouble staying on the field due to numerous lower body injuries, most of which have occurred since his broken leg in his rookie season. However, he's clearly the most talented of the three players competing for a starting spot. He should get the first crack at the starting job once the pads come on in training camp.

Bell and Cleary and both veterans and should provide solid depth at the position, but neither have high ceilings and don't offer much upside at the position. If either were to enter the lineup, the team would have a significant weakness at left guard.

It's Cooper's job to lose and if he can't get the job done in camp, look for Dallas to explore their options via free agency or on the trade market for a suitable left guard.