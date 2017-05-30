    Carmelo Anthony, Wife La La Reportedly Not in 'Any Hurry' to File for Divorce

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2017

    FILE - In this April 30, 2016, file photo, Carmelo Anthony, left, and La La Anthony arrive at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington. Anthony's concerns go beyond his future with the New York Knicks. The All-Star forward and his wife, actress La La Anthony, are separated, according to a report from TMZ . The website says she moved out of the family's home last week and has her own place in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
    Evan Agostini/Associated Press

    While New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La Anthony, reportedly have no plans to reconcile, they aren't rushing to file for divorce.

    According to a TMZ Sports report released Tuesday, a source said, "Divorce isn't on the horizon," as Melo and La La are being cordial with each other in an effort to support their 10-year-old son.

    TMZ Sports first reported in April that the Anthonys were separated after nearly seven years of marriage.

    That report was followed up by another from TMZ Sports in which a New York City gentleman's club dancer said Carmelo impregnated her.

    The 33-year-old Anthony's basketball career is also in flux, as he appears to be a strong candidate to be traded provided he waives his no-trade clause.

    Knicks President Phil Jackson said in April that Melo would be "better off somewhere else," per ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

    Anthony has spent parts of the past seven seasons with the Knicks, making seven All-Star Games but only reaching the playoffs three times.

    In 2016-17 he averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.