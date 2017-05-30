Carmelo Anthony, Wife La La Reportedly Not in 'Any Hurry' to File for Divorce

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

While New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La Anthony, reportedly have no plans to reconcile, they aren't rushing to file for divorce.

According to a TMZ Sports report released Tuesday, a source said, "Divorce isn't on the horizon," as Melo and La La are being cordial with each other in an effort to support their 10-year-old son.

TMZ Sports first reported in April that the Anthonys were separated after nearly seven years of marriage.

That report was followed up by another from TMZ Sports in which a New York City gentleman's club dancer said Carmelo impregnated her.

The 33-year-old Anthony's basketball career is also in flux, as he appears to be a strong candidate to be traded provided he waives his no-trade clause.

Knicks President Phil Jackson said in April that Melo would be "better off somewhere else," per ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

Anthony has spent parts of the past seven seasons with the Knicks, making seven All-Star Games but only reaching the playoffs three times.

In 2016-17 he averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.