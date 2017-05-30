Dominic Solanke to Reportedly Sign for Liverpool After Deciding to Leave Chelsea

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly poised to sign Dominic Solanke from Chelsea in a deal that will cost the Reds around £3 million.

According to Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph, the Anfield outfit will make the 19-year-old their first signing of the summer. Solanke's contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire this summer, although Liverpool will reportedly have to pay the estimated fee—to be determined by a tribunal—due to his age.

"Liverpool believe they have beaten Celtic and Red Bull Leipzig to secure Solanke's signature," added Bascombe.



