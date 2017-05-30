Sergio Aguero Exit Rumours Are 'Ridiculous,' Says Man City's Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has dismissed speculation linking Sergio Aguero with a move away from the club as "ridiculous."

Per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, he said the striker would be at the club next season:

"Absolutely. There has never been a doubt about that. I’ve read a lot about the speculation and it’s ridiculous.

"[Aguero] is one of the best players in the world and we are a team that aspires to win in every competition we compete in.

"Having [Aguero] as part of the squad is an absolute must and it has never been in doubt."

Despite speculation he may not be a natural fit under manager Pep Guardiola, Aguero enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career in all competitions, per Sky Sports Statto:

The Argentinian has established himself among the deadliest goalscorers in world football and is one of City's top assets.

Despite his red hot form, the Sky Blues were only able to manage third place in the Premier League and finished the campaign without any silverware—Guardiola's first trophyless season as a manager.

Khaldoon has pledged to back the Spaniard this summer with the aim of a more successful campaign next year, per Robson:

City have already made strides in that regard after snapping up AS Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva, and Robson added City are hoping to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez to play alongside Aguero in their forward line.

Per Goal's Sam Lee, Guardiola is aiming to have unrivalled strength in depth next season:

While the manager will have a huge amount of firepower to call upon next year even if City fail to land Sanchez—which will also include Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling—Aguero's ability should ensure he remains a key figure in their attack.

Keeping hold of him will only strengthen their bid to win the Premier League next season and challenge in the UEFA Champions League, and City will also have plenty of cover should he be injured or suspended.