    Mateo Musacchio Completes Transfer to AC Milan from Villarreal

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2017

    VILLARREAL, SPAIN - APRIL 22: Mateo Musacchio of Villarreal in action during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and CD Leganes at Estadio de la Ceramica on April 22, 2017 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    fotopress/Getty Images

    AC Milan have confirmed the capture of Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio on a four-year deal. 

    The transfer was announced by the club's official Twitter feed on Tuesday, with the centre-back agreeing terms until 2021:

    The 26-year-old departs Villarreal after seven years having established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in La Liga.

        

