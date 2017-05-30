Mateo Musacchio Completes Transfer to AC Milan from Villarreal

fotopress/Getty Images

AC Milan have confirmed the capture of Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio on a four-year deal.

The transfer was announced by the club's official Twitter feed on Tuesday, with the centre-back agreeing terms until 2021:

The 26-year-old departs Villarreal after seven years having established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in La Liga.

