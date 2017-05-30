FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 37 Predictions, Latest Pack Info

Dino Panato/Getty Images

Team of the Week 37 is likely to be a good one for any players of FIFA 17 Ultimate Team who build their squads using talent from Serie A, as the Italian top flight should feature heavily in the latest batch of upgrades on Wednesday.

This will be the last Team of the Week based on performances in Europe's top five leagues, with Serie A the last to conclude having finished over the weekend and hence likely to provide plenty of stars.

Roma's Edin Dzeko, Torino's Andrea Belotti and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic all bagged a goal and two assists for their respective teams, while Eder, also of Inter, struck twice and set up one.

Read on for a look at our predicted lineup for Team of the Week 37, plus pack details.

Starting XI

Position: GK. Bill Hamid, DC United, USA. Predicted Rating: 81

Position: CB. Rafael Toloi, Atalanta, Brazil. Predicted Rating: 84

Position: RB. Lorenzo De Silvestri, Torino, Italy. Predicted Rating: 81

Position: RB. Miguel Lopes, Akhisar Belediyespor, Portugal. Predicted Rating: 82

Position: CM. Victor Vazquez, Toronto, Spain. Predicted Rating: 81

Position: CAM. Anderson Talisca, Besiktas, Brazil. Predicted Rating: 86

Position: LM. Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan, Croatia. Predicted Rating: 88

Position: RW. Jose Callejon, Napoli, Spain. Predicted Rating: 86

Position: ST. Andrea Belotti, Torino, Italy. Predicted Rating: 87

Position: ST. Eder, Inter Milan, Italy. Predicted Rating: 83

Position: ST. Edin Dzeko, Roma, Bosnia. Predicted Rating: 89

Substitutes

Position: GK. Danny Ward, Huddersfield Town, Wales. Predicted Rating: 72

Position: CB. Fabio Pisacane, Cagliari, Italy. Predicted Rating: 72

Position: CM. Kevin Walker, Djurgardens, Sweden. Predicted Rating: 72

Position: CM. Alexander Grunwald, Austria Wien, Austria. Predicted Rating: 74

Position: ST. Giovani dos Santos, L.A. Galaxy, Mexico. Predicted Rating: 82

Position: ST. German Denis, Lanus, Argentina. Predicted Rating: 81

Position: ST. Quique, Almeria, Spain. Predicted Rating: 80

Bench

Position: LB. Ryan Delaney, Cork City, Republic of Ireland. Predicted Rating: 64

Position: LM. Andrea Nalini, Crotone, Italy. Predicted Rating: 64

Position: ST. Ikechukwu Uche, Gimnastic, Nigeria. Predicted Rating: 74

Position: ST. Marco Paixao, Lechia Gdansk, Portugal. Predicted Rating: 74

Position: ST. Erling Knudtzon, Lillestrom, Norway. Predicted Rating: 74

EA Sports will announce Team of the Week 37 on Wednesday, May 31, at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET), and the in-form players will be released into card packs at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET) later that day. Stats and ratings have been provided by FUTHead.com.

If a player's original rating is the highest available in bronze (64) or silver (74), his first in-form cannot feature an overall increase but will feature improved individual stats.

Edin Dzeko, Roma

Dzeko has had an outstanding campaign with the Giallorossi this year, and he finished the season with a fitting final performance as he helped his side beat Genoa 3-2.

He netted his 29th league goal of the season after just 10 minutes, before teeing up Daniele De Rossi and Diego Perotti—the latter with an impressive header—to seal the win for Roma.

GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal hailed his efforts this year:

Squawka Football provided the numbers behind his exceptional performance:

Dzeko's most recent 88-rated in-form card already boasts a 91 shooting base stat, and his 86 dribbling and physical and 84 passing could get closer to the promised land of a 90 rating themselves.

The problem for the Bosnian is his real lack of pace—even his 88 card has a rating of just 72—which will hinder his usefulness to many players despite his otherwise outstanding stats.

Andrea Belotti, Torino

Belotti put in a similarly excellent performance to Dzeko as Torino finished their season with a 5-3 win over Sassuolo.

He set up Daniele Baselli and Iago Falque—the latter via a fortunate mis-kick, but an assist nevertheless—before scoring a fine effort of his own.

Squawka Football hailed the 23-year-old's magnificent season:

Belotti's main problem on FIFA is his poor base passing stat, with even his 85-rated in-form card having a passing rating of just 71.

That should improve if he features in Team of the Week again, particularly after two assists.

Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan

Perisic has attracted plenty of attention recently amid links to Manchester United, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent. Bleacher Report's own Sam Tighe sang his praises:

He showcased his skills as Inter beat Udinese 5-2. The Croatian turned in Eder's cross at the back post, before cutting back for Marcelo Brozovic.

Football writer Jordan Clarke believed he had extra motivation:

The winger also turned provider for Eder to score with a low cross from the left.

Eder's 87-rated in-form is outstanding as it is, with 89 shooting, 88 pace and dribbling among the highlights.

Another upgrade could push all three attributes into the elite 90-rated range.