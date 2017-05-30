Manchester City 'Confident' They Will Sign Alexis Sanchez Ahead of Bayern Munich

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly "confident" of landing Alexis Sanchez after holding talks in London regarding the Arsenal forward, despite the Gunners' preference that he join Bayern Munich if he were to leave the club.

Goal's Sam Lee reported City's director of football Txiki Begiristain travelled to the English capital for the talks, and while Arsenal have "resigned themselves" to his impending departure, "it has been made clear to City" they would rather he join the Bundesliga giants.

However, Sanchez reportedly wants to reunite with Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola, and City will look to capitalise by matching any bid from Bayern and offering higher wages.

The Chilean has had an incredible season:

He notched the final goal of his stunning campaign in the FA Cup final on Saturday to help the Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 and lift the trophy for the third time in four years.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas believed it would mark the perfect send-off if Sanchez is to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer:

While they would no doubt like to keep him, Arsenal's preference of him joining Bayern over City is understandable.

The Citizens already have an incredible array of attacking talent to call upon in the form of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Per Lee, they may not even stop with Sanchez:

Guardiola might have a few selection headaches when it comes to giving his players sufficient game time to keep them happy if that is the case, but such strength in depth would make them an even greater force both domestically and on the European stage.

Arsenal cannot afford to strengthen one of their rivals by allowing them to snap up their best player, particularly if they hold ambitions of winning the Premier League themselves.

If Sanchez does leave, it's imperative for the Gunners that he be sold abroad.