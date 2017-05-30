French Open 2017 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Tuesday's Draw

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

The first match of the 2017 French Open was no problem for defending champion Novak Djokovic as he finished off Marcel Granollers on Monday in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-2).

Djokovic experienced some minor headaches against the Spanish veteran, who hit some ridiculous shots throughout the match, but he was no match for one of the sport's finest.

But Djokovic wasn't the only elite player who had success on the clay court, including Rafael Nadal, who specializes at this event.

Nadal was able to brush past Benoit Paire in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1, to advance to the second round. Nadal has dominated the slower clay courts of Paris in years gone by, but he looked especially good during Monday's opening round of matches.

To watch this year's French Open, here's the information you'll need to know ahead of today's fixtures:

TV Info: NBC; ITV 1 and ITV 4 (UK).

Live Stream and Highlights: NBC Sports App, Tennis Channel and ITV Hub (UK).

Notable results from Monday

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

Monday was a big day for the rest of the field of contenders, including Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic and David Goffin. The big upset of the day came courtesy of Jiri Vesely, who was able to take down No. 14 seed Jack Sock.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times pointed out how Sock's exit from the tournament will only strengthen Nadal's bid for another Grand Slam title:

Nadal has to be happy with his performance on Monday, but he won't get too ahead of himself. After all, Sock was the only major name that was eliminated in the first round as Borna Coric, Pablo Cuevas and Richard Gasquet all advanced.

As for the women's side of things, this year's field could be one of the most competitive in recent years. Garbine Muguruza started strongly after defeating former champion, Francesca Schiavone in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4

Karolina Pliskova and Kristina Mladenovic also advanced, even though Mladenovic had a tough outing against Jennifer Brady after she fell behind in the first set.

Looking ahead

There are still a lot of top tennis players waiting in the wings heading into today's matchups, including Andy Murray, who will be seeking revenge against Djokovic after falling in last year's final to the Serbian.

Stuart Fraser of the Times pointed out how difficult Murray's tournament could be if he continues to advance.

As mentioned above, the women's tournament is up for grabs. Why, you might ask? Well that's because the world's most dominant female athlete, Serena Williams, is not participating this year.

Muguruza, the fourth seed in this year's French Open said Williams' absence makes a significant difference, per Sandra Harwitt, via USA Today Sports.

"I think it makes a difference, because if you look at the paper, Serena is always in the final. So, for sure, it makes a difference to not have her (here) for a good reason ... I feel like there is 10, 15 girls that can win the trophy. So that's not normal. Before is not like that. There was always like few favorites. It's kind of weird to have a lot more. But this year is very open. I feel like a lot of people can win.”

Without the world's best player competing, there is a void that must be filled by a new challenger. Only time will tell who the next women's French Open champion will be.