Luciano Spalletti, Roma Part Ways Amid Ongoing Inter Milan Rumours

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

AS Roma confirmed on Tuesday that Luciano Spalletti has left the club amid rumours he could be on his way to Inter Milan.

The decision was relayed via a statement on the club's official website in which Roma president Jim Pallotta thanked the coach for his service.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Spalletti for all of his hard work and the significant contribution he has made to the club since his return. Under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma's history. We wish Luciano all the best for the future."

As reported by FourFourTwo, after Inter parted company with Stefano Pioli recently, Spalletti has been linked with the managerial post at the San Siro.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Spalletti moved to Roma for a second spell in January 2016 after the departure of Rudi Garcia, with the team languishing in mid-table. However, the 58-year-old sparked an upturn in form for the Giallorossi, who eventually finished in third position.

The 2016-17 season was another one of progress under the Italian. Roma were unable to keep pace with runaway leaders Juventus, but they did hold off an excellent Napoli team to secure second place.

Spalletti managed to draw the best from players such as Mohamed Salah, Radja Nainggolan and especially Edin Dzeko, who finished the league season with 29 goals.

Per David Amoyal of ESPN FC, Spalletti did as well as could be expected at the Stadio Olimpico:

However, his second spell at Roma will be ultimately remembered for his relationship with club legend Francesco Totti.

Towards the end of the 2015-16 season, the iconic Giallorossi skipper was critical of Spalletti's management and dropped for a game against Palermo. The veteran did impress as an impact substitute late in the season, though.

At the end of the most recent campaign—Totti's last as a Roma player—Spalletti was pressed by the media about his decision to leave the 40-year-old on the bench for the entirety of the 4-1 win over AC Milan on May 7.

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

"If I could go back in time, I would never have come to coach Roma," the coach said, per BBC Sport. "When I bring him on for the last five minutes you say I'm making a fool of him and I lack respect. Let's take the time to agree on what I should do."

As we can see here, it means Spalletti was never completely taken to by the Roma supporters despite the impressive job he did, per 101 Great Goals:

With Totti departed, a new director of football appointed in Monchi and no manager, there are going to be some key decisions to make at Roma. For the next head coach, there will be big shoes to fill.

Spalletti is the type of figure who can bring much-needed stability to Inter if they do appoint him, having gone through four different coaches in the previous campaign. With the club expected to spend big this summer, they could be a force with the wily Italian at the helm.