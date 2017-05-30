Manchester United Transfer News: Danny Rose Interest Reported, Latest Rumours

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester United are reportedly "favourites" to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, who is believed to be interested in returning to the north of England.

According to the Mirror's John Cross, his desire to move back up north "has alerted" Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho as one of his top targets this summer is a new left-back.

Rose—who was born in Doncaster—spent his youth career at Leeds United and also played for Sunderland on loan from Spurs.

