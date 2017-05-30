Scripps National Spelling Bee 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Start Time, More

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

The stage is set for some of the youngest and brightest minds to take the stage for the 90th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

While reaching the national finals is quite the accomplishment for the field of kids, a grand prize of $40,000 ($30,000 for second place) is enough to bring out the competitive side of anyone participating.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the competition, including ESPN's coverage of the event.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Information

Preliminary Round: Wednesday, May 31—8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET, WatchESPN.

Finals (Part 1): Thursday, June 1—10 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Finals (Part 2): Thursday, June 1—8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

This year's spelling bee will be special not just because its the 90th year of the event, but because it features the youngest competitor ever: Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is six years old.

In an interview with Tulsa World, Edith's mother, Annie, said that her daughter showcased her knack for spelling almost immediately.

“We knew there was something special there,” Annie Fuller said. “Learning the words was so educational. She was able to learn about different countries and cultures and different kinds of food.”

Competing against Edith will be competitors from all over the country, including 16 kids from the state of California, 15 from Florida, 16 from New York, 17 from Ohio, and many, many others.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a competition unlike any other, with a rich tradition that goes back nearly a century.

The spelling bee's official Twitter account even had fun with how long the event has been around:

Could history be made with the competition's youngest-ever speller? Who will come on top this year? You'll have to tune in to find out.