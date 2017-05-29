Angels' Mike Trout to Undergo Surgery for Thumb Injury; Out 6-8 Weeks

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels announced outfielder Mike Trout will have surgery Wednesday after suffering a UCL injury in his left thumb.

The reigning American League MVP is expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

Trout's injury is close to the worst-case scenario for the Angels. While he shouldn't miss the rest of the season, he'll be absent long enough to potentially shut the door on Los Angeles' postseason hopes.

Following a 6-3 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on Memorial Day, the Angels are 26-28, 11 games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West and 2.5 games off the second wild-card spot.

ESPN Stats & Info showed the offensive disparity between Trout and the rest of the Angels lineup:

In addition to Trout, the Angels are also without starting pitchers Tyler Skaggs and Garrett Richards, while Andrew Heaney is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Taking Trout's offense out of the mix will put even more pressure on an already-taxed pitching staff.

The Angels' inability to surround Trout with a capable supporting cast isn't a recent occurrence. The fact he could be out for two months will highlight just how dependent Los Angeles is on its best player.