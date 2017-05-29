Evgeni Malkin Says Penguins Were 'A Little Bit Lucky' to Win Game 1 vs Predators

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin acknowledged his team was somewhat fortunate to win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators.

Malkin called the Penguins "a little bit lucky" in a postgame interview with NHL Network's Michelle McMahon:

Pittsburgh won 5-3 after throwing away a three-goal lead from the first period and being outshot 26-12 by Nashville. ESPN Stats & Info noted how Pittsburgh's offense went missing for a long stretch of the game:

On one hand, the Predators have reason to be hopeful about the rest of the series considering they outplayed the Penguins. And it's anybody's guess as to how Game 1 would've unfolded if officials didn't disallow P.K. Subban's first-period goal.

On the other hand, the Penguins won despite playing well below their best. Pittsburgh will presumably improve in the games ahead, which somewhat undercuts any optimism Nashville may be feeling.

In the second round of the playoffs, the Washington Capitals often looked the stronger team when matched up with Pittsburgh. Yet, the Penguins advanced in seven games.

The Pens may have ridden their luck a bit in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final, but that strategy hasn't exactly hurt them so far in the postseason. The Predators found out Monday night how difficult defeating the reigning NHL champions will be.