Oakland Raiders' Biggest Remaining Offseason Question Marks

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Every team between Super Bowl champions New England Patriots and the 1-15 Cleveland Browns have offseason questions. The Oakland Raiders rank in the upper echelon among clubs going into the 2017 season after a 12-4 campaign, but the front office and coaching staff still have wrinkles to iron out.

Despite a successful season, the Raiders can't expect to challenge the Patriots without an improved defense, which explains the decision to add defensive assistant John Pagano to the coaching staff. General manager Reggie McKenzie also spent the first two days of the 2017 draft adding versatile defenders up front and in the secondary.

The offense will experience a slight shift in philosophy. After the team's second organized team activity session, offensive tackle Donald Penn shared his thoughts on new offensive coordinator Todd Downing:

"Todd is awesome. He made a couple of changes. He made a few changes but nothing too drastic. I pretty much feel we picked up everything so far. He's doing so much stuff that you guys can't even see with DC [Derek Carr] and with just us. He's letting us be us. He's on top of everything. When we're in the meetings, he's telling everybody what they got to do."

We're not going to see what changes Downing made until the season starts, but he's already taken command of the entire offense.

Beyond the X's and O's, what concerns linger as the team goes through organized team activities? We'll highlight some question marks with answers and possible solutions.