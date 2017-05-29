Former OL Simon Cvijanovic to Receive $250K Injury Settlement from Illinois

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The University of Illinois reached a settlement with former Fighting Illini football player Simon Cvijanovic.

ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg reported Cvijanovic will receive $250,000.

Cvijanovic tweeted out a statement from his representation in the matter:

In May 2015, Cvijanovic, who played offensive tackle, said former Illinois head coach Tim Beckman and the team's medical staff failed to properly address knee and shoulder injuries he had suffered.

According to the Chicago Tribune's Shannon Ryan, Cvijanovic alleged the Illinois medical staff delayed in revealing he had "all of his medial meniscus and much of his lateral meniscus" removed from his knee during a procedure in December 2013.

Cvijanovic also told Ryan that he felt the coaching staff pushed him to return too early from a torn labrum in November 2014.

Upon investigating the allegations, Illinois fired Beckman in August 2015.