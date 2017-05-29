Mike Brown Reportedly Recovering from Food Poisoning Ahead of 2017 NBA Finals

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors interim coach Mike Brown is reportedly recovering from an illness he suffered earlier Monday.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, he had food poisoning from a salad but is expected to return to practice Tuesday.

As Chris Haynes of ESPN.com noted, Steve Kerr answered questions with media Monday with Brown less than 100 percent.

Brown has served as the team's acting coach since the first round of the playoffs. While Kerr remains the coach when healthy, he has been unable to stay on the sidelines because of complications stemming from back surgery.

The Warriors have been just fine without him, going 10-0 under Brown leading up to the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per Haynes, Kerr is unlikely to coach in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday.

If Brown remains in charge, he will get an opportunity to face a Cavaliers organization that fired him in 2010, rehired him in 2013 and fired him again in 2014.