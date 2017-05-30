NBA Finals Schedule 2017: TV Times, Live Stream for Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

There's much to say about the third meeting between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

One would think the much-anticipated matchup would have already exhausted any and all conversation on the topic. After all, most predicted even before the season LeBron James and the Cavaliers would once again meet Stephen Curry, this time with new face Kevin Durant, in the Finals for a third consecutive time.

Alas, there is plenty to talk about. There are legacies at stake, endless narratives to peruse and those involved in the series itself have plenty to say about the matter.

As the lengthy wait for the start of the series comes to an end, let's look at the important info surrounding it, including what those involved and around it have to say.

2017 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1: Cleveland at Golden State, Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming on WatchESPN

Game 2: Cleveland at Golden State, Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming on WatchESPN

Game 3: Golden State at Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming on WatchESPN

Game 4: Golden State at Cleveland, Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m. on ET ABC, streaming on WatchESPN

*Game 5: Cleveland at Golden State, Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming on WatchESPN

*Game 6: Golden State at Cleveland, Thursday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming on WatchESPN

*Game 7: Cleveland at Golden State, Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming on WatchESPN

What They're Saying

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Perhaps the biggest talking point surrounding the Finals thus far is the fact the Warriors enter as the favorites.

Oddsmakers out of Las Vegas like Curry and the Warriors by about seven points in Game 1 right now, per OddsShark. The general vibe seems to be they're the favorite to win the whole series as well, thanks both to playoff dominance so far and home-court advantage.

But it's never so simple, is it? For instance, head coach Steve Kerr doesn't seem like one to buy into this angle too much.

“They are the champions,” Kerr said, according to SFGate.com's Connor Letourneau. “We’re not. I saw the quote from Kevin Love where he said he was surprised. I’m surprised, too! Like, what the hell is everybody talking about? Are you kidding me?”

Kevin Love? He seems to agree with his opponent's head coach.

"The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title," Love said, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "We're trying to repeat, which is so hard to do. I think we will use it as fuel, we will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? It's tough for me to say that is the case. I don't feel like we're underdogs. We match up well with them, and I think they'd say the same about us."

The Cavaliers haven't exactly looked like a team that shouldn't enter the Finals as the favorite. LeBron and the crew swept the Indiana Pacers. It then turned around and did the same to the Toronto Raptors before finally smacking around the Boston Celtics in five games—the team they gave the No. 1 seed to in the first place.

Over this dominant stretch, LeBron has gone into workhorse mode again and averaged north of 40 minutes. Love is alive and well for this playoff stretch, most recently dropping averages of 22.6 points and 12.4 rebounds against Boston.

The almost casual dominance of the Cavaliers despite little in the way of changes is a talking point for the Warriors, no matter how Las Vegas feels about the matter.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Curry shared that sentiment, via Kyle Boone of CBS Sports: "For the most part, you know what LeBron [James] does, you know what Kyrie [Irving] does. You know kind of their style and [are] familiar with that. Other than that, I think when you look at the whole squad, they have a good kind of chemistry and vibe. It looks like they're having fun, and we want to do something about that."

And maybe the attention thrown at the Cavaliers does indeed do the Warriors a slight disservice. Golden State cruised past the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz, slamming through a nice Cinderella story of sorts put on by the latter after years of outstanding rebuilding. Then it was off to make a mockery of the supposed biggest threat, completing the undefeated postseason stretch by moving past the San Antonio Spurs in a series where only one game came within 10 points.

It's hard not to be impressed with the Warriors. Curry has averaged a silky smooth 28.6 points over the 12 games so far. Durant, like the regular season, hasn't had any problems making room for himself and averaged 25.2. Klay Thompson hasn't found his stroke yet—but it seems like only a matter of time. Curry, Durant and Draymond Green are all shooting better than 41 percent from deep.

Impressive as the Warriors might be, LeBron has kept it simple and doesn't appear ready to blink in the face of the challenge, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press:

This is how it should be between two teams heading into a historic third meeting in the Finals.

As hinted above, most figured this would happen. It's led to some candid, poised quotes from those involved as another incredible chess match between the league's two best teams prepares to get underway.

Prediction

One might have an easier time guessing the flip of a coin.

As last year showed, it's never a wise idea to bet against LeBron. He's going to do what he does, though one has to wonder if Love will keep showing up. There's a big difference between having a big series against the soft Celtics and having one against a team with Draymond Green and plenty of frontcourt depth.

Speaking of depth, this is the area likely to swing the series. It doesn't sound like much on its head, but the Warriors adding guys like JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia and David West changed the complexion of this series. When desperately needing to take advantage of the few minutes LeBron is on the bench is a requirement to win, elite depth is an overwhelming necessity.

Durant and Thompson seem ready to swing this series. Green will only do so much against LeBron, but Love's efforts to space the floor will have a limited effect. The Cavaliers don't really have a defensive stalwart who can slow Durant—who is shooting 55.6 percent from the floor this postseason—while also gluing to Thompson, who should find his shot when he starts seeing open looks.

The Cavaliers didn't make many changes after last year's win for obvious reasons. Golden State did, cruised through a deeper conference undefeated and poses just enough in the way of matchup problems to steal this one while leaning on home court.

Prediction: Warriors in 6

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified. Odds via OddsShark.