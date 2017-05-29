Sidney Crosby, Penguins Beat Predators on 12 Shots on Goal in Stanley Cup Final

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Game 1 goes to the champs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a significant step toward defending their title with a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators in Monday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins received first-period goals from Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary and Nick Bonino, gave up their lead with three straight goals allowed and won behind Jake Guentzel's third-period goal.

Bonino added an empty-net score for good measure to clinch the win.

It was a tale of quality looks over quantity for the Penguins, as Nashville controlled play for the final two periods and finished with 26 shots to Pittsburgh's 12. However, Penguins goaltender Matt Murray was much better than his counterpart, Pekka Rinne, and turned away 23 of the 26 attempts.

Ryan Ellis, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau led the furious Nashville comeback after it fell behind 3-0 with the three goals, but Guentzel skated to the side of the Predators' blueliners and fired a wrist shot right past Rinne for the game-winner.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wondered if the goaltender drifted off following so much inaction:

Thanks to Guentzel's momentum-turning goal, Goliath landed the first blow against David. Only six teams have won more than Pittsburgh's four Stanley Cups, and Nashville is far behind with zero. The Penguins are also striving to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Detroit Red Wings did so in 1997 and 1998.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, history suggests the Penguins will accomplish the feat:

It's not often the video coach plays hero in the Stanley Cup Final, but Andy Saucier filled the role for Pittsburgh. P.K. Subban appeared to open the scoring for Nashville, but Filip Forsberg was ruled offside during a challenge.

The team expressed its appreciation:

The rest of the first period was a nightmare for the Predators after their goal was wiped away.

James Neal's ill-advised cross-check led to a 5-on-3 power play for Pittsburgh, and Malkin took advantage with a slap shot under Rinne's glove. Sheary received a beautiful pass from Chris Kunitz less than two minutes later and quickly made it 2-0.

As if that wasn't enough for Nashville, Bonino's shot bounced off Rinne's stick and then Mattias Ekholm's before nestling in the back of the net for what was essentially an own goal.

The Predators turned things around after one of their supporters threw a catfish on the ice despite Pittsburgh's best efforts to prevent the Nashville custom:

Ellis' power-play goal was the only one of the second period, but Nashville turned the tide and held Pittsburgh without a shot. Pens Inside Scoop noted it was the first time in Penguins history they didn't register a shot in an entire postseason period.

Sissons then put the home fans on edge with his power-play goal in the third, and Gaudreau tallied the equalizer on his first career playoff shot.

Blinn Manuel Miranda of Sports Illustrated summarized the final two periods:

However, momentum was a fickle mistress one more time, as Guentzel put a sudden stop to Pittsburgh's collapse with his goal. Bonino's empty-netter clinched the win and gave the Penguins a basketball-like 41.67 shooting percentage with five goals on 12 shots.

Nashville can take solace knowing it was the better team for most of the game Monday. If Rinne bounces back in Wednesday's Game 2, the Predators can still steal home-ice advantage with a split in Pittsburgh.