Grading New England Patriots' 5 Most Improved Positional Units

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

For most teams, the primary goal of the NFL offseason is to strengthen the roster. Now, in some cases—because of salary-cap issues or strength of the current group—the goal is to simply maintain as much of the roster as possible.

For example, this is often the case for teams coming off a Super Bowl appearance. These are already high-quality teams and oftentimes expensive ones to put together. Keeping a championship-caliber roster together is tricky business. Actually improving upon it is even more difficult.

Yet, the New England Patriots seem to have managed this very task this offseason. Rather than being content with another title and a parade, the Patriots quickly went to work building a roster that, on paper, appears even more dangerous than last year's.

Where have the biggest improvements been made? Well, this is exactly what we're going to examine here. We'll run down the position groups that have been most improved during the 2017 offseason and examine exactly how the Patriots managed to improve them.