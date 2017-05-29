Hunter Strickland Talks Bryce Harper Fight, Bruce Bochy Says It 'Looked Bad'May 29, 2017
San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland shared his side of the story after his pitch inside that hit Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper sparked a brawl between the two teams.
Strickland said he was trying to work inside on Harper, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area:
Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS
Strickland said trying to go inside because he left NLDS pitches over plate. "I can see how (2014) stays in people's minds. That's the past"5/29/2017, 11:31:31 PM
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said the situation "looked bad" and that he had discussed the incident with Strickland, per Pavlovic.
The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes didn't buy Strickland's reasoning:
Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes
Fairly obvious Strickland threw at Harper. Two and a half years after the playoff homer. Bryce landed a punch.5/29/2017, 10:22:13 PM
Strickland hadn't faced Harper since the 2014 National League Division Series. The Giants won the series in four games, but Harper hit two home runs in the two plate appearances in which he faced Strickland.
Harper didn't have a chance to make it three home runs in a row after Strickland's first pitch Monday hit him in the hip. Then, chaos ensued:
"It's go time," Strickland said of his mindset as Harper approached the mound, per Pavlovic. "You've gotta protect yourself and stand your own ground."
Holding a grudge for over two years is equal parts petty and impressive. The Giants won the World Series in 2014, so Strickland clearly got the last laugh. According to MASN's Dan Kolko, many Nationals players didn't expect any retribution against Harper:
Dan Kolko @masnKolko
Overall, Nats' general clubhouse reaction to Strickland HBP of Harper: Three years later? When you won a World Series that fall? C'mon now.5/29/2017, 11:45:28 PM
For their parts in Monday's brawl, Harper and Strickland will likely face punishment from MLB.