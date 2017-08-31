Adrian Beltre Leaves Game vs. Astros After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers announced third baseman Adrian Beltre suffered a strained left hamstring Thursday. Beltre was forced to leave the Rangers' game against the Houston Astros.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Beltre appeared to be in serious pain.

Upon exiting, he was replaced by Mike Napoli in the seventh inning.

Beltre, 38, has been hampered by injuries all season long. He missed the team's first 51 games of the season while recovering from a right calf strain, and this latest injury calls into question whether the veteran's body is finally starting to break down after such a long and consistent career.

So far this season, Beltre is hitting .317 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI. He also registered his 3,000th career hit earlier in the campaign.

Texas entered play Thursday very much in the American League wild-card race, trailing the Minnesota Twins by just three games for the second spot.

If Beltre is forced to miss games, it will likely result in slugger Joey Gallo seeing consistent playing time at the hot corner, as he did during Beltre's previous absence.

Although Gallo is one of the game's top power hitters, the Rangers are without some important dimensions when Beltre is out of the lineup since he is an on-base machine and still among the best defensive third basemen in baseball.