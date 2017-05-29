Bryce Harper Ejected After Throwing Helmet, Punches During Bench-Clearing Fight

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland exchanged punches Monday after Strickland hit Harper with a pitch.

MLB provided video of the incident:

In the eighth inning of the battle between the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants, Strickland used his first pitch to nail Harper in the hip. The Nationals star responded by charging the mound, throwing his helmet and starting a benches-clearing brawl.

Both players were ejected from the game, although each needed teammates to hold them back by the end.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area showed the aftermath of multiple players trying to take Strickland off the field:

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports provided context in the altercation:

George Kontos became the next pitcher for the Giants while Brian Goodwin replaced Harper on the bases and eventually came around to score. Interestingly, this represented the first earned run against Strickland in the last six appearances.

Strickland is in the midst of an excellent season, now with a 1.53 ERA in 17.2 innings.

Harper is now batting .331 on the year after an 0-for-3 performance Monday.