Colin Kaepernick Interest from Seahawks Reportedly 'Is Real,' No Deal Imminent

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly have "real" interest in signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick with OTAs starting Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Monday but noted there is nothing imminent.

Kaepernick and the Seahawks have been connected a number of times this offseason.

Filmmaker Spike Lee posted a message on Instagram on Saturday saying Seattle already signed the signal-caller, but Lee deleted it soon after, via Dan Gartland of SI.com. Michael Silver of NFL.com previously reported Seahawks general manager John Schneider reached out to Kaepernick's agent.

Rapoport said Kaepernick was one of the quarterbacks Seattle planned on working out with an eye on the backup spot.

Kaepernick opted out of his previous contract with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. His continued unemployment has been one of the primary storylines during the offseason, especially after he threw for 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions last season.

He famously kneeled during the national anthem before games in 2016 as a means of protesting police brutality and inequality in the United States, drawing supporters and critics in the process.

The Seahawks are set at starting quarterback with Russell Wilson, but they could do much worse than Kaepernick for a reserve player. He previously led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and has spent his entire career in the NFC West.