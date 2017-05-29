Sasha Banks, Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox, Noam Dar Announced for WWE Extreme Rules

Credit: WWE.com

Sasha Banks will team with Rich Swann to battle Noam Dar and Alicia Fox at Extreme Rules on Sunday, WWE announced Monday.

WWE shared Banks and Swann's reaction to the news:

Credit WWE for efficiently combining two feuds into one match.

Dar and Swann have had issues since Swann appeared to drive a wedge between Dar and Fox on the April 18 edition of 205 Live:

Dar and Fox reunited following his win over Swann on May 2:

Fox and Banks, meanwhile, have had their own issues on Raw. The two split their pair of matches earlier this month:

While a mixed tag team match makes sense for Extreme Rules, it's hard to see the bout as anything but filler for what is already a somewhat lackluster card.

Banks in particular is stuck in a bit of a rut on Raw. She challenged for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33. Now, after not even wrestling at Payback, the former champion is in a match that could be enjoyable but lacks any sort of meaningful stakes.

The WWE Superstar Shake-up appeared to be a vehicle to make Banks the top female star on Raw or SmackDown Live. Following Charlotte Flair's defection to the blue brand, Banks has instead gotten overshadowed by Alexa Bliss.

With Raw as a whole seemingly in waiting mode before the SummerSlam preparations begin, Extreme Rules will hopefully be an opportunity to begin Banks' re-emergence as a major threat in the women's division again.