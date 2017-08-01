Dustin Pedroia Placed on 10-Day DL with Knee Injury

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that second baseman Dustin Pedroia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to left knee inflammation.

The team added his stint on the DL is retroactive to July 29.

Pedroia, 33, continues to be a key contributor for the Red Sox. He's hit at least .290 in all but three of his MLB seasons, and in 2016 hit an impressive .318 with 15 home runs, 74 RBI and 105 runs scored. This year, he's hitting .307 with six homers, 54 RBI and 36 runs scored.

Injuries have been a concern later in his career, however, with Pedroia missing 96 games between the 2014-15 seasons. Additionally, he had arthroscopic knee surgery in the offseason and dealt with a sprained wrist earlier this year.

"He's played almost every day," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in late May after Pedroia sprained his wrist, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "He's had to deal with a lot of things, which is very unfortunate, but he battles through it."

This latest injury is a setback for the Red Sox, albeit in the short-term, given that the team trailed the New York Yankees by a half-game coming into Tuesday.

With Pedroia sidelined, Eduardo Nunez has stepped into the starting role.