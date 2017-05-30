Analyzing Philadelphia Eagles' 5 Most Improved Positional Units

0 of 5

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2017 offseason with clearly identifiable weaknesses on both sides of the ball, and they have addressed almost all of them despite salary-cap restrictions.

In the first year under head coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles came out flying en route to a 4-0 start behind rookie quarterback Carson Wentz's amazing debut and a suffocating defense. But a roster full of holes eventually got exposed and forced Philly to sputter to a 7-9 season.

Every Eagles fan knew where improvements needed to be made, and general manager Howie Roseman and his front office left no stone unturned in their pursuit of those improvements.

From savvy free-agency moves and clever drafting to an offseason trade, the Eagles have made the most of the offseason.

Let's target each position that the team revitalized over the offseason and analyze how they got there.