Stephen Curry Says He Thinks of Turnover in Game 7 of NBA Finals vs. Cavaliers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said Monday he still thinks about a turnover in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season, when he attempted a behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson that instead sailed out of bounds in the fourth quarter, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

That pass came around the five-minute mark with the Warriors up one. The team didn't score the rest of the game, and blew a 3-1 series lead.

While Curry still laments the mistake, he also told Haynes he isn't going to change his style of play:

"Yeah, I still think about that [turnover]. [But] in thinking about that game, it's funny because I know the concept of making the right play, making a simple play, understanding that there are deciding moments in games and the difference between winning a championship or not could be one of those plays. [With that said,] I came out in preseason this year and threw a behind-the-back pass because I have confidence that I can do it and it won't change that."

Curry also spoke about ball security in general.

"You obviously know how much that matters in the scheme of winning a championship. So, for sure, I understand that when I'm out on the floor, and especially in the playoffs, if I don't turn the ball over and we're going to get a shot on every possession down in crunch-time situations, knowing that the ball is going to be sure in my hands, that's the evolution of the game that I have to try to master."

Curry has been nothing short of spectacular this postseason, averaging 28.6 points, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 3.3 turnovers per game. He averaged 4.2 turnovers per game in last year's playoffs. He's also shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc this postseason.

The two-time defending MVP wasn't a finalist for the award this season, but he's certainly playing like an MVP at the moment.

Curry said he's aiming to maintain that level of play through the Finals.

"Just having an opportunity to rise to the occasion, knowing this is when things matter most. But I've been playing pretty solid all year. Whether people notice it or not, want to talk about it or not or praise it or not, it doesn't really matter. Now in the bright lights is when you got to continue to do it, and that's what I'm trying to do. Hopefully for the next three weeks I can sustain it."

Part of Curry's legacy—and the legacy of these Warriors—will be on the line against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third straight NBA Finals. With a second title in three years and perhaps the chance for more in the years to come, Golden State could be well on its way to becoming this generation's most dominant and influential team.

A second loss to Cleveland, however, would relegate Curry and Co. to a mere footnote in James' legacy.